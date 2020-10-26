Trump Toohey: Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Married To Who From 1986-2017?

1. The Browns beat the Bengals in Cincinnati yesterday - final score 37-34. Which wide receiver, that wears #13 and used to play for the New York Giants, was hurt yesterday? And we certainly hope he’s ok.



Odell Beckham

2. Ohio State opened their season this weekend and beat Nebraska 52-17. This weekend they play against Penn State in PA on Halloween. If an Ohio State fan makes reference to “hating that team up north”, which team are they referring to?



Michigan Wolverines

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger had heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic last week and says he "feels fantastic." Arnold was married to who from 1986-2017?



Maria Shriver

4. There might be an Addams Family reboot. The Addams Family started as what? A novel, a cartoon or a television show?

Cartoon



5. JCPenney is hiring for the holidays. Which state has the most JC Penneys? Texas, California or New York?



Texas (82), Cali (71), Florida (52), New York (38), Ohio (36)​