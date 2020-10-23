Trump Toohey: Who is Older: Elton John or The Barbie Brand?

1. It’s a boy! The new baby giraffe at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is a boy and now he needs a name - Kendi, Nuru and Zuva are the 3 choices and you can vote for your favorite on the zoos website. What is the name of a baby giraffe? A calf? A girafette? Or a Carl?



A Calf

2. Gap announced yesterday that they’ll be closing 220 of their stores by early 2024 – the ones closing are in malls. Which means 80% of the ones left will be in off-mall locations. The company operates six primary divisions. Which one of these is not one of those divisions? Old Navy? Banana Republic? Giant Eagle?



Giant Eagle

3. Barbie is launching an Elton John doll. She’s a Barbie who is styled just like him to honor his iconic style. Which has been around longer? Elton John? Or the Barbie brand?



Elton John – 73 years old

Barbie launched in 1959 – 61 years old

4. New Ariana Grande music today! What was the name of Ariana Grande’s debut album? Yours Truly, My Everything, Ariana Grande



Yours Truly

5. The Witches is out now on HBO Max staring Octavia Spencer, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci. What actress played the Head Witch in the 1990 film version of the Witches?



Anjelica Huston​