Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of The Dawson's Creek Spinoff Show?

1. Want a free taco? You can get one next Wednesday night – aka October 28th. A player on the Dodgers stole a base in World Series on Tuesday night so Doritos Loco Taco is yours. So a Doritos Loco Taco is made from which chip? Dorito? Frito? Lays potato chip?





Dorito



2. Sewage overflowed in our lake yesterday because of the rain - and now there’s an overflow advisory at Edgewater Beach. EW! What is the name of the lake just to north of us here in Cleveland?





Lake Erie



3. Paul McCartney has a new album coming out on December 11th - it’s a solo album he created during the COVID-19 lockdown. Paul McCartney was famously in this English band with John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.





The Beatles



4. "Dawson's Creek" is coming to Netflix sans Paula Cole theme song. What was the name of the Dawson’s Creek spinoff show that lasted for eight episodes before being canceled? Young Americans, Family Affair, Dawson





Young Americans



5. Some theme parks will open in California, but not Disneyland. Which Disney princess is the ONLY Disney princess who was not the main protagonist in their respective movie?





Jasmine (Aladdin was the main protagonist)