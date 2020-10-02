Trump Toohey: What Number Does Thomas The Tank Engine Have Painted On His Side?

1. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. President Trump, and Former Vice President Joe Biden, were both just in this Northeast Ohio City for a debate days ago.





Cleveland



2. The Heinens in downtown Cleveland is reopening next week. They closed in May after being damaged during the riots. The downtown Heinens is located at the intersection of Euclid Avenue, and this street; which also runs past Progressive Field, The Galleria and essentially dead ends at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.





E 9th



3. Happy World Smile Day! Can you give me the name of the song by the band Bad English, that was released in September of 1989, that is a clear yesterday’s favorite. Oh, and it has the word “Smile” in the title.





When I See You Smile



4. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has reopened. What number does Thomas The Tank Engine have painted on his side?



1



5. Shawn Mendes released his new song “Wonder” ahead of his new album “Wonder.” What was the lead single to his last album that was called Shawn Mendes?





In my blood