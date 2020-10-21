Trump Toohey: Milli Vanilli Said "The Rain Don’t Mind.  And The Rain Don’t ____”

1. Great Lakes Brewing Company will sell Christmas Ale in cans this year. This is the first time since it was launched in 1992. Which one of these is not a local brewery? Masthead Brewing? Saucy Brew? Producer Matt’s Yeast Factory?



Producer Matt’s Yeast Factory



2. Seven shows on the Las Vegas Strip are returning in November - MGM Resorts confirmed that David Copperfield, Carrot Top and more will return on November 6th. Las Vegas is located in which state? Nevada? Ohio? California?



Nevada



3. Lots of standing water on the roads today as most of us are under a Flash Flood Warning until just after 10am. Do you know why? I think Milli Vanilli said it best in their song ‘Blame It On The Rain’, “Cus the rain don’t mind. And the Rain don’t ____”



Care

4. Today is National Reptile Day! Let’s play a round of Recognize That Reptile. This reptile is the largest lizard on Earth and native to Indonesia. Part of their name comes from a mythical fire-breathing creature. Can you recognize that reptile?



Komodo Dragon

5. Chicago has added 5 states to their travel quarantine order, including Ohio. In the musical, Chicago, What’s the official name of the song that has the catchy refrain that goes “he had it coming?”



Cell Block Tango​