Trump Toohey: What Is The Only Planet In Our Solar System NOT Named After A Greek/Roman Deity?

October 20, 2020
1.     The World Series is beginning tonight and once again, and Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos if a base is stolen anytime during the series for the ninth year in a row.  Name any item from the Taco Bell menu. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Lots of options (“Taco” is not one of them)
 
2.     James Redford, a filmmaker, activist, and son of actor Robert Redford, has died. He was 58.  Oscar or No Oscar for Robert Redford? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Yup – 2 (Best Picture – Quiz Show and Honorary Award – 2002)
 
3.     Apple is launching a new channel for music videos - similar to what the original MTV was like.  It will premiere exclusive content on Friday.  MTV was officially launched in what year?  1981?  983?  1985? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


1981
 
4.     Hilary Swank’s “Away” show was cancelled by Netflix! Which is the only planet in our solar system that’s NOT named after a Greek or Roman god or goddess?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Earth (derived from English/German, ‘ertha’ and ‘erde’, which means ground)
 
 
5.     Apple TV has acquired the Peanuts holiday specials. What’s the name of Linus and Lucy’s younger brother?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Rerun

