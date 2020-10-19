Trump Toohey: What Year Did Tab Come Out: 1960, 1963 or 1966?

1. Macy’s is having a national hiring event on Thursday - they plan to hire more than 1,400 seasonal workers in Ohio. Macy’s has sponsored which parade since the 1920s? Christmas? Thanksgiving? Easter?



Thanksgiving Day Parade



2. Well the Browns didn’t look too good yesterday. They got smashed by the Steelers 38-7. That was the 2nd loss of the season for the Browns. The first loss was in week 1 of the season when they lost to this team from Baltimore.



Ravens

3. Adele will host Saturday Night Live this weekend. The episode will be 2 days after the final scheduled debate between the President and Vice President Joe Biden. Which one of these songs is NOT an Adele song we play here on Star 102? Hello? I Knew You Were Trouble? Water Under The Bridge?



I Knew You Were Trouble

4. Tab, the soda, is being discontinued. What YEAR did Tab come out? 1960, 1963, 1966?



1963

5. Liam Neeson’s Thriller “Honest Thief” Leads the box office with 3.7 million. In “Taken”, which country does Liam Neeson go to in order to rescue his daughter?



France