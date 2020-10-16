Trump Toohey: What Suburb Hosted Malley's First Location?

1. Odell Beckham, Jr. was sent home from practice yesterday after he got sick - they made the decision out of an abundance of caution. He was tested for Covid - those results will come in today. Odell plays which position for your Cleveland Browns? Wide Receiver? Running Back? Quarterback?



Wide Receiver

2. Shonda Rhimes’ first Netflix project will drop on Christmas Day. “Bridgerton” is a period drama set in England’s Regency era. Which one of these shows is NOT a Shonda Rhimes show? How to Get Away With Murder? Grey’s Anatomy? The Simpsons?



The Simpsons

3. The Butterball Turkey Hotline is preparing for a lot of first-time calls this Thanksgiving. More people staying home amid the pandemic means more rookie cooks in the kitchen. According to the Butterball Calculator what size bird would you need when serving 8 people? 12lb? 14lb? 16lb?



12lb

4. Malley’s Chocolates and Barrio Tacos have created “Chocolate Drizzle Tortilla Chips.” What suburb was the original Malley’s built in 1935?



Lakewood​

5. Miley Cyrus will release a cover of Britney Spears’ “Gimme More.” Gimme More was the lead single off Britney’s Blackout album. What was the second single released in 2007.



Piece of Me