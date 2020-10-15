Trump Toohey: The "EGO" in "EGOT" Stands For What?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 10/15/2020

October 15, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
1.     Dunkin’ has a new donut - called the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.  It’s a classic donut with strawberry flavored icing with a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper.  Name anything from the Dunkin’ menu. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Lots of options 
 
2.     The NCAA is going to host 8 national championship events in Cleveland between fall 2022 and 2026.  This includes the first and second round of the Men’s NCAA tournament held in March of 2025.  The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, is also known and branded as March ________.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Madness
 
3.     New Dexter Episodes are coming to Showtime In 2021! How many seasons did Dexter have in its original run? 6, 7, 8
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 
4.     Tony Award nominations will be announced today at noon.  18 productions are eligible for awards this year.  16 people are EGOT winners.  In order to win an E-G-O-T, you have to win a Tony, and these other three awards. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Emmy
Grammy 
Oscar
 
5.     The trailer for Netflix’s new Amy Adams and Glenn Close movie dropped. Glen Close was last nominated for Best Actress at the 2019 Oscars for what movie?
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Wife

