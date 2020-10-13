Trump Toohey: How Old Is Slider? 25, 30 or 35?

1. Tickets for the Polar Express train ride go on sale tomorrow! This year, they’ve reduced capacity on the train to 50% - so getting a ticket will be more difficult than in years past. The Polar Express is a trip through which pole? North? Or South?



North



2. Apple is hosting their virtual event today. Name two of the four original colors that Apple dropped with the 5c.



Green, Blue, Red, Yellow



3. Jonas Brothers fans have been dying to see them live again, and the band is giving the what they want. The sibling trio just announced they’ll be headlining a virtual livestream concert on December 3rd. Grammy or No Grammy wins for the Jo Bros?



Nope – Nominated Twice



4. The Cleveland Indians announced that Tribe Fest 2021 has been canceled due to the pandemic. The event usually lets fan meet players and participate in family-friendly activities before baseball season starts. How old is Slider? 25? 30? 35?



30



5. Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring for the holidays! Can you name one of the two subsidiary retail companies under Dick’s Sporting Goods



Field and Stream, Golf Galaxy