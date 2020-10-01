Trump Toohey: Mickey Rourke Was Nominated For Best Actor For What 2008 Film?

1. Jerry Seinfeld has a new book - "Is This Anything?" comes out next Tuesday and is a collection of his best stand-up material through the years. What was the name of Jerry’s sitcom that ran on NBC from 1989-1998?



Seinfeld

2. Apple has announced new emojis coming next month - there will be 13 new characters including a polar bear, plus some new faces including one smiling with a tear. According to Emojipedia, what’s the meaning of the upside down face emoji?



Commonly used to convey irony, sarcasm, joking, or a sense of goofiness or silliness. Its intent can be similar to the bemused Oh well!



3. Jennifer Lopez will receive the People’s Icon Award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. What was the name of the 2003 comedy film that starred Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and was a box office bomb?



Gigli​

4. Chris Harrison promises an ‘explosive’ upcoming Bachelorette season. Who was the most recent Bachelorette on the last season?



Hannah B.



5. SPOILER ALERT! The Masked Singer was last night. It was revealed that The Gremlin was…Mickey Rourke. Mickey Rourke was nominated for an Academy awards for Best Actor for this 2008 film.



The Wrestler