Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of the Downton Abbey Family?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 9/19/2019

September 19, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.   The first Browns game on “Monday Night Football” in four years was a big hit for ESPN. It was the top-rated primetime program across network and cable television.  Who did they play just 3 days ago during that Monday night game? 

 

 

 

 


 
New York Jets
 
2.   Kelly Clarkson’s much-hyped “American Idol” reunion aired on her talk show yesterday, with Kelly welcoming original judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, as well as the runner-up from her season.  Can you name him? 

 

 

 

 


 
Justin Guarini 
 
3.   Celine Dion kicked off her “Courage” world tour last night and shared some new music with fans. The singer debuted three tracks from her new album "Courage," which is set to drop November 15th.  Which one of these Celine Songs did she NOT win a Grammy?  Beauty and the Beast?  Because you Loved Me?  My Heart Will Go On? 
 

 

 

 

 


Because you Loved Me
 
4.   The Washington Memorial is reopening to visitors today after years of construction. The Washington Memorial is destroyed in WHAT 1996 sci-fi film starring Jeff Goldblum? 

 

 

 

 

 


 
Independence Day
 
5.   New movies this weekend include Downton Abbey and Rambo: Last Blood. What is the name of the aristocratic family that live in Downton Abbey?

 

 

 

 


 
Crawleys

