Trump Toohey: Name Taylor Swift's Other VMA Video of The Year Video

1. Eddie Murphy’scomeback is officially official. It was announced yesterday that he’ll be hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time in over 30 years on December 21st. Outside of the Shrek franchise, what was Eddie’s highest grossing movie? Beverly Hills Cop? Nutty Professor? Or Beverly Hills Cop 2?



Beverly Hills Cop - $235 million

Beverly Hills Cop 2 - $154 million

Nutty Professor - $129 million



2. Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Solon next week - and there’s a 12 hour camp out before opening day starting at 6 pm on Sept 4th. Why? They’ll give away Free Chick-fil-A-meals for up to 100 adults for an entire year. Chick Fil A is currently in a twitter feud with this chicken chain over which chicken sandwich is better.



Popeye’s



3. Starbucks PSLs are out today! Which one of these spices is not in the Pumpkin Spice Latte? Nutmeg, Caraway or Clove



Caraway​

4. Another MTV Video Music Awards are in the books, with Taylor Swift\walking away with the top trophy, Video of the Year for “You Need To Calm Down.” Taylor has one other MTV VMA Video of the Year award, for which song? Bad Blood? I Knew You Were Trouble? Or Shake It Off?

Bad Blood - 2015

5. Keke Palmer will be joining the GMA third hour as co-host. Keke made her breakthrough in what 2006 drama about an 11-year old girl who makes the National Spelling Bee.

Akeelah and the Bee