Trump Toohey: Name Taylor Swift's Other VMA Video of The Year Video

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 8/27/2019

August 27, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

1.      Eddie Murphy’scomeback is officially official.  It was announced yesterday that he’ll be hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time in over 30 years on December 21st.  Outside of the Shrek franchise, what was Eddie’s highest grossing movie?  Beverly Hills Cop?  Nutty Professor?  Or Beverly Hills Cop 2?  

 

 

 


Beverly Hills Cop - $235 million  
Beverly Hills Cop 2 - $154 million  
Nutty Professor - $129 million 


2.      Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Solon next week - and there’s a 12 hour camp out before opening day starting at 6 pm on Sept 4th.  Why? They’ll give away Free Chick-fil-A-meals for up to 100 adults for an entire year.  Chick Fil A is currently in a twitter feud with this chicken chain over which chicken sandwich is better.  

 

 

 

 


Popeye’s 


3.      Starbucks PSLs are out today! Which one of these spices is not in the Pumpkin Spice Latte? Nutmeg, Caraway or Clove

 

 

 

 


Caraway​
4.      Another MTV Video Music Awards are in the books, with Taylor Swift\walking away with the top trophy, Video of the Year for “You Need To Calm Down.”  Taylor has one other MTV VMA Video of the Year award, for which song?  Bad Blood?  I Knew You Were Trouble?  Or Shake It Off?  

 

 

 

 

 

Bad Blood - 2015
5.      Keke Palmer will be joining the GMA third hour as co-host. Keke made her breakthrough in what 2006 drama about an 11-year old girl who makes the National Spelling Bee.   

 

 

 

 

 

Akeelah and the Bee 

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Check out Trinity's Pre-Professional Internship Program WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 23rd 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
A Special Wish Foundation Hosts "It's Always Sunny In Treehouse" WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Bar 32 About Their Exclusive Air Show Watch Party WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 16th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Cleveland Pickle Fest WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes