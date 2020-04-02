Trump Toohey: What is the Length of a Tennis Court?

1. Happy National Burrito Day! Which one of these restaurants does NOT have a burrito on the menu? Chipotle? McDonalds? Wendy’s?

Wendy’s

2. The Grand Canyon is closed. The National Park has closed hiking trails, shuttles, restaurants and campgrounds. The Grand Canyon is located in which U.S. state?

Arizona

3. Sad news for Justin Bieber fans as he postponed his “Changes” tour due to the COVID-19 virus. It was to be his first tour in three years. But, make sure to hang onto those tickets! Prior to “Changes”, his last studio album was “Purpose” in 2015. Can you name any of the 4 singles released from that album?

What Do You Mean?

Sorry

Love Yourself

Company

4. The Cleveland Metroparks will close select popular parks such as Edgewater Pier and Squire’s Castle. What was the original name of the manor that is currently called Squire’s Castle? Green River Estate, River Farm Estate or Chagrin River Estate

River Farm Estate

5. Wimbledon has been canceled this year. What is the length of a tennis court? 68 feet? 78 feet? 88 feet?

78 feet