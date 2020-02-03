Trump Toohey: What Costume Did The Masked Singer Season 2 Winner Wear?

1. The Super Bowl was last night. Who won?



Kansas City Chiefs

2. The Masked Singer, Season 3, kicked off last night. One contestant got the boot, but we won’t spoil it for you. By the way, Wayne Brady won Season 2 of the Masked Singer dressed as which animal?

Fox

3. The halftime show was last night and J. Lo and Shakira were fantastic Which country was Shakira born in? Mexico, Columbia or Venezuela?

Columbia

4. Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t see his shadow and predicts an early spring! Spell Punxsutawney Phil.

P-U-N-X-S-U-T-A-W-N-E-Y P-H-I-L

5. One of the funniest commercials from last night was from Cheetos, and starred M C Hammer. “You can’t touch this” meaning the cheesy residue on your fingers which has an actual name. What is the name of that cheesy dust?

Cheetle