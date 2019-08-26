Trump Toohey: Scarlett Johansson Played What Character In Avengers?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 08/26/2019

August 26, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.     Yesterday was the 80th anniversary of the Wizard of Oz.  In the movie, Dorothy made it to the Emerald City, (spoiler alert!) by following which color brick road?  Yellow?  Red?  Purple?  

 

 

 


Yellow
2.     Netflix released a trailer for a Breaking Bad movie called El Camino. What is ‘camino’ spanish for? The road, the desert or the mystery?

 

 

 

 


The road ​
3.     Scarlett Johansson is Forbes highest-paid actress for the second year in the row with $56-million in earnings between 2018 and 2019.  Much of that money was earned playing this character in the movie “Avengers: Endgame”.  

 

 

 

 

 

Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

4.     Angel has Fallen went #1 with 21 million dollars. Angel has Fallen is the third movie in WHAT movie series? 

 

 

 

 

 

The Fallen Series

5.     The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards go down tonight.  Set to perform this year is Missy Elliott, who will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.  Who won that award during last year’s MTV VMAs?  Jennifer Lopez?  Pink?  Or Beyonce?  

 

 

 

 

 

Jennifer Lopez

