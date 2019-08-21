Trump Toohey: Can You Name Two Suburbs That Surround Mayfield Heights?

1. Uh oh. UH OH! Jarvis Landry and Odell are on the cover of Sports Illustrated. NO! I’m afraid of the SI jinx. Anyway, which position do both Jarvis and Odell play?



Wide Receiver

2. Next year’s James Bond film has a title: “No Time To Die.” In a 2003 song by Alan Jackson, what time is it somewhere to justify Alan’s decision to have a day drink?

Five o’clock

3. At age 85, Larry King is ready for bachelor life again. He’s reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Shawn King. Geez, so this would be divorce number what for good ole LK?! 5? 6? Or 7?

7

4. Mayfield Heights was ranked Cleveland’s best suburb by GoBankingRates.com. Mayfield Heights is surrounded by six suburbs. Can you name two of them?

Lyndhurst, Highland Heights, Mayfield, Gates Mills, Pepper Pike (technically Hunting Valley because they are at a four-point corner)

5. Matrix 4 is a go. And yes, Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as NEO, and was tremendous in that role. But equally as good was Laurence Fishburne who played the character with this name in the Matrix franchise.

Morpheus