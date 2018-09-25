Trump Toohey: Q And Z Are Worth How Many Points In Scrabble?

1. Cher and Madonna have never really been friends and it doesn’t look like things are going to change anytime soon. During an interview with Ellen DeGenerees, Cher was asked to name three dream duet partners. Cher replied, “Oh! Adele, Pink and … uh, um, not Madonna.” Madonna has more grammy nominations, but who has more Grammy wins? Cher? Or Madonna?



Madonna – 7

Cher - 1

2. Scrabble is making a scramble, by adding words like “ok”, “ew” and even “emoji” and “face palm”. Q and Z are the rarest letters in Scrabble, how many points do you get for using them on the Scrabble board? 8, 10 or 12?

(10)

3. The Season premiere of This Is Us is tonight on NBC! The series follows the lives of two parents, Jack and Rebecca, and their three children. Name them.

Kevin, Randall and Kate

4. Weight Watchers is becoming WW! The company wants to talk more about wellness then weight. Which one of these three celebrities has not been a spokesperson for Weight Watchers? Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Simpson, or Jennifer Hudson

(Scarlett Johansson)

5. After 22 Seasons, James Lipton is Leaving “Inside The Actors Studio”. James Lipton has been parodied many times for his interviews and style. Most infamous is SNL’s parodies. Which iconic SNL star is notorious for acting as James Lipton in sketches?



(Will Ferrell)