Trump Toohey: The Process of Adding Liquor to a Hot Pan to Create Fire is Called What?

1. A new survey reveals that Americans believe that the best film trilogy of all time is Indiana Jones, followed by the first three Jurassic Park movies and the Godfather Trilogy. Which of these movie franchises is a TRUE trilogy? Barbershop? Free Willy? Or Dumb and Dumber?



(Dumb and Dumber – 3)



2. FALL TV IS BACK. WITH PREMIERES THIS WEEK FOR DWTS, BIG BANG THEORY, GREY’S ANATOMY AND THIS IS US. WHICH SHOW HAS BEEN ON THE AIR LONGER? BIG BANG THEORY? OR GREY’S ANATOMY?



GREY’S ANATOMY – 2005

BIG BANG THEORY - 2007



3. TIGER WOODS IS, ONCE AGAIN, A CHAMPION! HE CRUISED TO HIS 80TH PGA TOUR VICTORY YESTERDAY WINNING THE TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. WHAT IS TIGER’S ACTUAL FIRST NAME?



ELDRICK WOODS



4. Your Cleveland Browns apparently will be naming Baker Mayfield as your starting QB today. What jersey number does Baker wear? 6? 8? Or 10?

6



5. Happy National Cherries Jubilee Day! Cherries Jubilee is made by adding liquor to cherries in a hot pan to create a burst of flames and then serve over vanilla ice cream. The process of adding liquor to a hot pan to create fire is called what?



(Flambe/Flambed)