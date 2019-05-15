Trump Toohey: Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston Star In What Dog Movie?

1. The Cleveland Cavaliers were hoping for the #1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, but ended up with the 5th over pick. Remember when they had the first overall pick in 2003? And they chose player from St Vincent/St Mary in Akron.

LeBron James

2. Comedian Tim Conway has passed away at the age of 85 years old. He’s known for so many roles including his time on the Carol Burnett Show, and even more recently as the voice of Barnacle Boy on thisanimated television series set in the fictional town of bikini bottom.

Spongebob Squarepants

3. Indians Fee Free Ticket Weekend is happening this weekend and you have until tonight at midnight to get your tickets without fees. The last time the Cleveland Indians were in the World Series in 2016, they played this team.

Chicago Cubs

4. New movies coming out tomorrow include A Dog’s Journey and John Wick Chapter 3. Speaking of movies about dogs can you name the movie starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston in which they have a dog.

Marley and me

5. Odell Beckham Jr. is hosting a youth football camp in Strongsville this summer. Can you name the 2001 cult classic movie about summer camp starring Molly Shannon, Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler and Bradley Cooper?

Wet Hot American Summer