Trump Toohey: The Nutcracker Is A Two Act ______?

1. Starbucks holiday cups are back with four new festive designs that will keep your hands, hearts, and seasonal lattes nice and toasty. True or False: An Egg Nog Latte is a holiday seasonal beverage at Starbucks.



TRUE

2. New movies out today include the Queen biopic, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and Disney’s ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’. The Nutcracker is a two act WHAT?



ballet

3. House of Cards’ final season is out on Netflix today! There’s only eight episodes on this season. Emmy or no Emmy for Robin Wright?



NO emmy



4. Ahead of HGTV’s upcoming series A Very Brady Renovation, the network gathered original Brady Bunchcast members for a walk-through of the iconic North Hollywood home that served as the exterior shot of the TV family’s abode HGTV plans to embark on a “full-scale overhaul” of the single-family home. On the show the “The Brady Bunch”, the dad, Mike Brady, did what for a living?



Architect



5. Tomorrow night Elton John is in town at Quicken Loans Arena - showtime is at 8 o’clock. His first Grammy win, was for this song? That’s what Friends are For? Candle in the Wind? Or Circle of Life?



That’s what Friends Are For