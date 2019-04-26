Trump Toohey: Name A Song Off Taylor Swift's "Reputation"

1. The First Round of the NFL draft was last night. Who did the Browns draft?!?! Yes, this is a trick question as they did not have a pick last night.



NOBODY



2. Taylor Swift has new music! You’ll hear new song “Me”, right after Trump Toohey. Can you name any of the 7 singles that were released from her last album “Reputation”?



Look What You Made Me Do Ready For It End Game

New Year’s Day Gorgeous Delicate Getaway Car



3. Bruce Springsteen announced new music last night! Western Stars drops June 14. Meanwhile, Western Star Ohio is an unincorporated community in WHICH Ohio town?? Norton, Wadsworth Or Barberton?



Norton



4. The 2019 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony special will air on HBO this weekend. Name two of this year’s inductees.



The Cure Def Leppard Janet Jackson

Stevie Nicks Radiohead Roxy Music The Zombies



5. Say it ain’t so, rumors are swirling that Prince William cheated on Kate Middleton with her best friend! What year did Princess Diana get her divorce following issues and affairs?



1996