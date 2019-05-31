Trump Toohey: Name Someone From Maroon 5 (Besides Adam Levine)

1. New movies this weekend include Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Rocketman. Rocketman is a biographical musical film based on the life of this musician.

Elton John

2. Katy Perry just dropped her new single “Never Really Over,” which was produced by Zedd. We played it for you about an hour ago. Who was she married to from 2010-2012?

Russell Brand

3. You may not be seeing Adam Levine on, "The Voice," but you'll be seeing him on stage with the rest of the Maroon 5 crew this summer. Can you give me the first name of any member, other than Adam Levine, of Maroon 5?

Jesse Mickey

James Matt

P.J. Sam

4. THE DIRECTOR OF ROCKETMAN AND BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY SAID HE’S “LOVE TO TACKLE A MADONNA BIOGRAPHY NEXT”. WHAT CLASSIC MADONNA TRACK STARTS WITH “So tired of broken hearts and losing at this game…”

CHERISH

5. The Scipps National Spelling Bee was brought to its knees by eight spellers who were too poised, too prepared and too savvy for any word thrown their way. The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly in their historic walk-off victory, going through five consecutive perfect rounds. Let’s play a round of Spell That Star. Spell:



Meghan Trainor