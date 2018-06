Trump Toohey: Name The Reindeer in The Movie 'Frozen'

1. CAVS LOST LAST NIGHT 110-102. UGH, SO NOW THEY’RE DOWN 3 GAMES TO NONE, SO NOW THEY HAVE TO WIN THISMANY GAMES IN A ROW IN ORDER TO WIN THE SERIES.



4



2. BROWNS FANS, HBO’S “HARD KNOCKS” IS LOOKING FOR YOU. THEY WANT TO CAST DIEHARD BROWNS FANS TO PARTICIPATE IN FILMING, AND IT PAYS $323 PER DAY. THIS SECTION OF FIRST ENERGY STADIUM IS WHERE TRUE BROWNS FANS SIT, WEARING DOG MASKS AND EATING DOG BONES. I’M NOT LOOKING FOR THE SECTION NUMBER, BUT WANT TO KNOW WHAT THAT AREA OF THE STADIUM IS CALLED.



THE DAWG POUND



3. “FROZEN” IS COMING TO CLEVELAND! DISNEY’S MUSICAL WILL BE AT PLAYHOUSESQUARE IN THE SUMMER OF 2020. WHAT’S THE NAME OF KRISTOFF’S REINDEER BUDDY IN THE MOVIE, “FROZEN”?



SVEN



4. GUESS WHO PASSED AWAY? JERRY MAREN, THE LAST LIVING MUNCHKIN FROM THE “WIZARD OF OZ”. HE WAS 98 YEARS OLD. HE PLAYED THE ROLE OF THE CANDY TOTING MUNCHKIN LEADER OF THE TRIO OF MUNCHKINS THAT REFERRED TO THEMSELVES AS THE ____ GUILD AS THEY SANG AND DANCED FOR DOROTHY IN THE MOVIE.



THE LOLLIPOP GUILD



5. BLAKE SHELTON TOOK HOME TWO AWARDS LAST NIGHT AT THE COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR FOR THIS SONG.



I’LL NAME THE DOGS