Trump Toohey: Name A Non-Color RTA Line. What Was Hulu's First Original Drama?

1. Twenty One Pilots and The Killers are coming to town for two free concerts for All Star week. Which one of these songs is NOT a song by the group, The Killers? Mr. Brightside. Somebody Told Me? Gangnam Style?



Gangnam Style

2. The 40th anniversary of The Muppet Movie is coming up- and they’re bringing it back to theatres for two days. The song “Rainbow Connection” from the movie, received an Academy Award, and was sung my which muppet?





Kermit the Frog



3. Rihanna is officially the wealthiest female musician in the world, according to Forbes. That money is mostly attributed to her cosmetics brand launched in 2017. She won her first Grammy with which one of these songs? Umbrella? Run This Town? Don’t Stop The Music?



Umbrella

4. RTA Trains and Buses could have free wi-fi by next year. The Rapid Transit is known for its Red Line, Blue Line and Green Line. But can you name one of the four other lines?



Waterfront line, HealthLine, Cleveland State Line and MetroHealth Line



5. The Handmaid’s Tale was the sixth original drama distributed by Hulu. Can you name the first original drama program distributed by Hulu? It’s either The Path, Shut Eye or East Los High?



East Los High ​