Trump Toohey: Name A Movie Where Ryan Gosling Was Nominated For An Oscar

1. OMG The Browns WON yesterday! Who did they beat?



Atlanta Falcons

2. The Grinch topped the box office with $66 million. This version of the classic Christmas tale features the voice of which actor as the Grinch?



Benedict Cumberbatch ​



3. This weekend, Disney announced the name for their much hyped upcoming streaming service: Disney+. Besides Disney, can you name another film studio that Disney owns?



Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Pixar



4. Goo Goo Dolls and Trainhave announced that they are teaming up next summer for a co-headlining tour. The tour hits Blossom on August 14th, 2019. Train was nominated for a Grammy for “Best Rock Song” back in 2002 for this song, and won. Meet Virginia? Drops of Jupiter? Calling All Angels?



Drops of Jupiter



5. Happy Birthday to Ryan Gosling. He’s never won an Academy Award, but has been nominated twice.. Can you name either movie that he was nominated for an Academy award?



Half Nelson

La La Land