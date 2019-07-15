Trump Toohey: Name The Four Cast Members of Seinfeld

1. Browns single game tickets go on sale today. According to the Browns, single game ticket inventory is extremely limited. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. The Browns play their home games at the stadium.



First Energy Stadium



2. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his signature stand-up routine to Cleveland this fall. Friday, Oct. 11, Seinfeld will perform at the KeyBank State Theatre. Can you give me the names of the 4 main characters in the show “Seinfeld”?



Jerry, Kramer, Elaine and George



3. Pottery Barn will be dropping a collection based on the show Friends. Fill in the Blank: The Pottery Barn Rule is “you ______, you ______”.



"you break it, you bought it"or "you break it, you buy it" or "you break it, you remake it”



4. Emmy Nominations will be announced tomorrow. Veep and Game of Thrones are expected to sweep the nominations. How many nominations did Game of Thrones receive last year at the Emmys: 5, 7 or 9?



7



5. Baker is married. That’s right, Baker Mayfield is officially married and now some photos have been revealed on social media. Baker and Emily met when they attended thisuniversity. Which is also the college Baker attended when he won the Heisman trophy.



Oklahoma