Trump Toohey: Name Depeche Mode's Signature Song!

1. THE BRADY BUNCH HOUSE IS FOR SALE! THE HOUSE USED FOR EXTERIOR SHOTS DURING THE SHOW’S RUN CAN BE YOURS FOR A COOL $1.9 MILLION DOLLARS. NAME ANY ONE OF THE BRADY CHILDREN.



GREG. PETER. BOBBY. MARCIA. JAN. CINDY



2. Details emerged that Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Ryan Phillippe all turned down ‘Brokeback Mountain’! They should have probably asked the greatest actor of all time, Tom Hanks. Brokeback Mountain was able to get two large stars who were both nominated for Oscars. Can you name either one of the two A-list stars who was in Brokeback Mountain?



(Heath Ledger / Jake Gyllenhaal)



3. IT’S OFFICIAL: ANDREW LINCOLN, A.K.A. RICK GRIMES, WILL BE LEAVING “THE WALKING DEAD” NEXT SEASON. HOW HE WILL EXIT THE SHOW, NOBODY KNOWS, BUT THEY HAVE “SOMETHING AMAZING PLANNED.” NO CHARACTER HAS BEEN ON MORE EPISODES OF WALKING DEAD THAN RICK GRIMES. BUT WHICH CHARACTER HAS BEEN ON THE SECOND MOST EPISODES? DARYL? MAGGIE? OR CAROL?



DARYL – 114 EPISODES

CAROL – 113 EPISODES

MAGGIE – 108 EPISODES



4. Def Leppard covered Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus”, if you want to hear it we got it up at Star102cleveland.com. Personal Jesus was the lead single for Depeche Mode’s album, Violator. The album launched them into success with this signature song which was released as the second single off Violator in 1990.



(Enjoy The Silence)



5. Bristol Palin, daughter of former governor Sarah Palin, is joining the cast of MTV’s Teen Mom OG which will cover teen mothers years after their pregnancies. Now speaking of MTV’s shows about teen girls, can you name the reality TV show on MTV which documents wealthy teenage girls’ who celebrate their sixteenth birthday?



(My Super Sweet 16)