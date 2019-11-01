Trump Toohey: Name The Denver Broncos QB From the 80s and 90s

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 11/1/2019

November 1, 2019
1.     This year's algae bloom on Lake Erie ranks as fifth largest since they began ranking them in 2002.  Is Lake Erie located north, or south of Cleveland? 

 

 

 

 

 


 
North
 
2.     Browns play in Denver this Sunday against the Broncos.  Do you remember the name of that Denver Broncos QB, with the big teeth that played in the 80’s and 90’s, that beat us, in part, with ‘The Drive’ back in 1987. 

 

 

 

 


 
John Elway
 
3.     In June of next year, Journey and the Pretenders are coming to Blossom.  Who is in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame?  Journey?  The Pretenders?  Both? 
 

 

 

 

 

 


Both 
The Pretenders – 2005 Journey – 2017
 
 
4.     The Rock Hall is opening a new exhibit this month with members of Heart, The Eagles, and Metallica. List those three bands in the order of when they first released material

 

 

 

 

 


Eagles (1972), Heart (1975), Metallica (1983)
 
5. New movies on Netflix today include Grease and the Matrix. In the Matrix, which pill represents ‘blissful ignorance’: the red pill or the blue pill?

 

 

 

 

 


The Blue Pill

 

