Trump Toohey: Name Any Nut! Name A Song by Shaggy!

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 10/22/18

October 22, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.      Today is National Nut Day.  Name any nut. 
 

 

 


2.      Money money money!  While the Mega Millions pot will be up to a staggering $1-point-6-million for tomorrow’s pull, the Powerball drawing on Wednesday is expected to reach at least 620-million dollars.  In order to win the big jackpot in Mega Millions, you’d have to hit all _____ numbers.  4?  5?  Or 6?  

 

 

 


6


3.      Happy birthday Shaggy, the Jamaican musician turns 50 today. Can you name a song by Shaggy?

 

 

 

 
"Boombastic", "It Wasn't Me", and "Angel"


4.      Halloween opened with 77.5$ million, marking the second biggest debut for a horror film. According to Box Office Mojo, what is the highest domestic-grossing slasher movie? Scream?  I Know What You Did Last Summer?  Friday the 13th? 

 

 

 


Scream


5.      Browns lost, again, in overtime, again.  In positive news, we get free curly fries from Arbys due to our defense getting an interception!  Arbys is the second largest sandwich chain.  Who is the first?  

 

 

 


Subway   

