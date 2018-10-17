Trump Toohey: Name Any Lady Gaga Song! Name Any Type of Pasta!

1. Happy National Pasta Day! Name any type of pasta noodle.



TBA!



2. Lady Gaga is engaged. She was honored this week at “Elle‘s” 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. During her speech she thanked “my fiancé Christian,” meaning boyfriend Christian Carino. This is the first confirmation of the news. Name any Lady Gaga song.

There's a ton but here's some...

Born This Way Applause

Just Dance The Edge of Glory

Paparazzi

Perfect Illusion



3. Warner Animation is currently developing seven fully-animated or hybrid features based on classic characters including The Jetsons, The Flintstones and Wacky Races. Which of these three cartoons premiered first in 1960?

The Flintstones - 1960

Jetsons – 1962

Wacky Races – 1968



4. Last night both The Connors and The Rookie debuted their first episodes. The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion best known for his role on the show Castle. What is his character’s name on the show “Castle”? Ron Castle, Richard Castle, Raymond Castle?



Richard Castle



5. Cavs begin regular season action tonight against the Toronto Raptors, in Toronto. JR Smith is not expected to play. What is J.R.’s actual first name? James? Earl? Or Jerome?



Earl Joseph