Trump Toohey: Name A Taco Bell $1 Value Menu Item

1. Former Browns owner Art Modell is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. How do I say this? Who cares?!?! He moved this Cleveland football team outta town in the mid 90’s.



Cleveland Browns

2. Pinecrest was awarded ‘gold designation’ for mixed-use of space by the International Council of Shopping Centers. Let’s play a round of Reckon That Retailer! This retailer was originally named Goodfellow Dry Goods, and was founded and headquartered in Minneapolis. Its mascot is a Miniature Bull Terrier. Can you reckon that retailer?

Target​

3. Taco bell is revamping its dollar menu next year by adding 21 new items including double stacked tacos. Can you name any one of the 8 items that are currently on the $1 Value Menu?

Beefy Fritos Burrito Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt Cheesy Roll up

Cinnamon Twists Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Spicy Tostada Triple Layer Nachos

4. Channing Tatum and Jessie J have broken up after a year together. In the song Price Tag, Jessie J says she just ‘wants to make the world ____’.

Dance

5. Taylor Swift is the most influential person on Twitter. By the way, Katy Perry is 4th on the list, and Lady Gaga is 7th. Who has the most Twitter followers of the three?

Katy Perry – 108.3 million

Taylor Swift - 85.4 million

Lady Gaga – 80.5 million