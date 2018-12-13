Trump Toohey: Name a 2018 Rock Hall Class Member Besides Bon Jovi

1. Netflix released its top ten most ‘binge-watched shows’ of 2018. On My Block came in at #1, followed by Making a Murderer: Part 2. Which Netflix original placed at #3? 13 Reasons Why: Season 2, Orange Is The New Black: Season 6 or The Haunting of Hill House?



13 Reasons Why: Season 2



2. The 25th annual SAG awards are coming up and the nominations have been released. A Star Is Born leads the film nominees with a total of four. SAG stands for this.



Screen Actors Guild



3. Move over Valentine’s Day, there is a new most popular day to pop the question. According to “Bridebook”, 40% of proposals happen from December to January 30th. As for the most popular day to pop the question, it’s actually THIS day. Christmas Eve? Christmas Day? New Year’s Eve?



Christmas Day

4. Ellen Degeneres opened up that she was considering not extending her contract for her show, Ellen. Ellen has been on since WHAT YEAR?



2003



5. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will announce the 2019 inductees this morning - and we’ll talk to them just after 8 o’clock. Can you name a 2018 inductee not names Bon Jovi?



The Cars

Dire Straits

The Moody Blues

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe