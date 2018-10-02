Trump Toohey: Name that 2009 Movie with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds!

1. Paul Allen announced yesterday he is fighting cancer yet again. He founded Microsoft with this man in the 1970s

Bill Gates

2. Applebee's 'Zombie' is only a $1 this month! which one of these statements is Applebee's slogan? "There's no place like the neighborhood", "Applebees, when there's nothing else closeby?", "Applebees, we don't have apples or bees?"

There's no place like the neighborhood

3. Crazy Rich Asains is the top-grossing romantic comedy in the last decade. It dethroned this 2009 movie starring Sandra Bullock as a Canadian executive who convinces her assistant Ryan Reynolds to act as her fiance.

The Proposal

4. 35 years ago today, Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" went #1. The refrain goes like this: "Once upon a time I was falling in love..." What's the next line?

(but) now I'm only falling apart

5. On Justin Timberlake's debut album 'Justified' which song was the first single back in 2002? Sexyback? Rock Your Body? Or Like I Love You?

Like I Love You