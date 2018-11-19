Trump Toohey: Name 2 of the 3 Movies For Which Jodie Foster Was Nominated For An Oscar

1. Kelly Ripa may have been mad when Michael Strahan left his co-hosting gig on “Live!”,” but she’s probably pleased about her show’s ratings. According to early numbers, “GMA Day” is around one million viewers short of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan”. Michael Strahan played his entire NFL career with which team? New York Giants? New York Jets? Philadelphia Eagles?



New York Giants

2. J.R. Smith has written a children’s book with his brother -AND is doing a signing at Woodmere this weekend. J.R. Smith plays for which NBA team?



Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Steve Carrell hosted SNL and during his monologue was accosted by some of the actors from The Office who jokingly begged Steve to reboot The Office with them. Among those present was Jenna Fischer, who plays WHO on the office?



Pam

4. This Thanksgiving will be the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ White Album. Funny enough, the album is known as the White Album. It’s actually called WHAT?



The Beatles

5. Happy Birthday Jodie Foster! She’s been nominated for an Oscar 3 times for “Best Actress”. Can you name two of the three films in which she’s been nominated?



The Accused – 1988

Silence of the Lambs – 1991

Nell - 1994