Trump Toohey: In the Movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas", Who is Jack Skellington's Love Interest?

1. Former Cleveland Brown, Phil Dawson, is coming back to Cleveland on a one-day contract to retire with his first team the Cleveland Browns. Which position did Phil play?



Field Goal Kicker



2. The life and career of Patrick Swayze are being honored with a new documentary, “I Am Patrick Swayze.” “I Am Patrick Swayze” airs on the Paramount Network on August 18th at 9pm. Name this Patrick Swayze song from 1987: She’s like the ____.



Wind

3. Target has quietly snuck in a line of “Nightmare Before Christmas” kitchen accessories in stores. Yes, The Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington’s image everything from mugs, cereal bowls, and aprons to napkins to salt and pepper shakers. Can you name the rag doll - scarecrow like character that was the growing love interest of Jack Skellington?



Sally



4. A scandalous trailer dropped for the controversial show, “13 Reasons Why”. Season 3 drops on August 23rd. This season will be without the character Hannah Baker, who is played by which actress?



Katherine Langford



5. Burger King is dropping their new Meatless Whopper nationwide next Thursday. It’s time to play a round of Verify That Vegetable! This legume is native to East Asia and is used for tofu, tempeh and as a milk substitute.



Soybean