Trump Toohey: Is Merlot A Red Wine or A White Wine?

1) Things to do over the weekend include the Crocker Park Wine Festival. Is a Merlot a red wine or a white wine?

Red wine

2) Want to drink local coffee and get paid for it? Yup, that job exists and we got details at star102cleveland.com. True or False: Dunkin’ has macchiatos?

True

3) Hustlers and It: Chapter 2 will battle for the top of the weekend box office. Hustles stats J. Lo who starred in Monster-in-Law alongside which iconic older actress? Betty White, Jane Fonda or Cher?

Jane Fonda

4) The 2019 Ohio report card is out: Solon, Rocky River and Chagrin Falls have the top three schools in the STATE! What is the name of the comedy film turned musical where Jack Black acts as a substitute teacher who creates a rock band in the classroom

School of Rock

5) New music from Halsey today, as well as the announcement that her next album “Manic” will be out in January. Halsey’s last album came out in 2017, and featured the song “Bad at Love”. What was the name of that album?

Hopeless Fountain Kingdom