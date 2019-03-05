Trump Toohey - Luke Perry Edition!

1. Luke Perry was born in this Ohio town. Mansfield? Cleveland? Akron?





Mansfield



2. Luke Perry was most recently Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews, on this CW show.





Riverdale



3. After suffering from a stroke, Luke Perry passed away from complications yesterday. 90210 Fans might know that Luke Perry originally auditioned for THIS character on 90210 played by Ian Ziering. First and last name please.





Steve Sanders



4. Luke Perry didn’t just act. He also MODELED. In 1992 he was photographed by Annie Leibovitz for an ad campaign for what clothing company? J. Crew, Gap or H&M?



Gap



5. “Luke” wasn’t his actual first name. What was it?





Coy Luther Perry III