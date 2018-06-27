Trump Toohey: Laura Ingalls Wilder Wrote Which Series? The Yellow Electric Mouse From Pokemon Is Named...?

1. McDonalds is reported revamping its breakfast, and at the helm is a potential muffin top. That’s right, just the top of the muffin. McDonalds’ most original breakfast menu item is THIS sandwich, served on an english muffin.



(McMuffin)



2. The Walking Dead is getting a game very similar to Pokemon Go! Using augmented reality, you’ll be able to fight walkers, collect stashes, rescue survives and team up with others for fun challenges. Pokemon has been around for twenty-two years, and its main character is a cute yellow electric rat named…



(Pikachu)



3. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KHLOE KARDASHIAN. WHAT IS THE NAME OF HER DAUGHTER WITH HER BOYFRIEND, TRISTAN THOMPSON?

TRUE



4. Laura Ingalls Wilder made headlines as the American Library Association stripped a children’s literature award due to her work being criticized for the portrayal of Native Americans and African-Americans. Laura Ingalls Wilder is best known for her books about an American farm family, which got turned into a very popular television show from 1974-1983.



(Little House on the Prairie)



5. Pink and Michael Buble are among the artists set to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. OVER/UNDER 4000 STARS ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME.



UNDER – JUST OVER 2600