Trump Toohey: Kyrie Irving Recently Played For The _____ _______.

1. Cedar Point was once again named “Best Amusement Park” in America in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2019 Awards. Name any Cedar Point roller coaster.





2. It looks like former Cleveland Cavalier, Kyrie Irving, is headed to the Brooklyn Nets. Which team did he play for last season? The Cavs? Boston Celtics? Or the Indiana Pacers?



Boston Celtics



3. Crocker Park was a good time yesterday as we were the emcees of Liberty Rocks starring The Plain White T’s. Their highest charting song, by far, was “Hey There Delilah” which peaked at #1 in 2007. What was their second highest charting song? 1,2,3,4? Rhythm of Love? Or Our Time Now?



1,2,3,4 which was #34 in 2009



4. Toy Story 4 was #1 at the box office over new releases Annabelle Comes Home and the Beatles-themed ‘Yesterday’. In The Beatles song ‘Hey Jude’, the first goes Hey Jude, don’t make it bad. And the second verse goes Hey Jude, don’t be _____.



Afraid



5. It’s officially July 1st…we are three days out from July 4th and the release of the 3rd season of Stranger Things. It’s been a long time since Season 2, which came out in WHICH month of 2017?



October​