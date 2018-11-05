Trump Toohey: Kiera Knightly Was Nominated For An Oscar In 2005 For What Romantic Drama?

1. If you love petting dogs, there’s a new paid internship opportunity just for you (sorry cat people). A Texas-based restaurant is basically, paying someone $100 an hour to pet puppies. Name any dog breed.



DUH



2. A movie adaption of the MUSICAL for ‘The Color Purple’ is in production. Oprah, Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones are all on board for the project. The 1985 movie starred WHO as the main character, Celie?





Whoopi Goldberg



3. Ariana Grande released new music this weekend - with some interesting timing. The song “thank u, next” came out just 30 mins before Saturday nights episode of SNL. Ya know, the show starring her latest ex. On the show “Sam and Cat”, was she Sam? Or Cat?



Cat



4. Over the weekend Bohemian Rhapsody made 50 million while The Nutcracker and the Four Realms opened with $20 million. The latter features Keira Knightly who received a Best Actress nomination at the Oscars for WHICH 2005 romantic drama film?



Pride and Prejudice



5. Happy Birthday to Kevin Jonas! Ya know, from the Jonas brothers. Speaking of, rank these Jo Bros from youngest to oldest. Joe, Kevin, Nick



NICK - 26

JOE - 29

KEVIN - 30