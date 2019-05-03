Trump Toohey: The Kentucky Derby Happens Where?

1. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child. Lively showed off her baby bump on the red carpet of the "Detective Pikachu" premiere. What color is Pikachu?

Yellow

2. Chewbacca is dead. Peter Mayhew, the man who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” movies has died at the age of 74. Mayhew put his heart and soul into playing the role of the tall, furry Wookie co-pilot of this fictional starship in the Star Wars franchise.

Millennium Falcon

3. The Kentucky Derby is tomorrow! You can join me at Northfield Park from 4:30-6:30 for a good ole time. The Kentucky Derby is held at this racetrack located in Louisville, Kentucky.

Churchill Downs

4. New movies this week includes Ugly Dolls. Time to play a round of Declare That Displeasing Doll! This doll is more so an electronic robot released in 1998. It’s described as being a cross between a hamster, and an owl.

Furby

5. Emila Clarke, an actress on Game of Thrones says Episode 5 is bigger than the crazy battle that happened in Episode 3! Game of Thrones opens with which royal family controlling the estate of Winterfell?

The Starks​