Trump Toohey: Katie Holmes Was Born In Which Ohio City?

1. Kids who lose their teeth aren’t raking in the dough the way they used to. The Tooth Fairy has been tightening its belt, with kids getting an average of $3.70 per tooth, which is down 43-cents from a year ago. Where do you leave your tooth for the tooth fairy? Under your pillow? On a shelf? Outside?





Under the pillow



2. David Hasselhoff is releasing a new album next month. “Open Your Eyes” will drop September 27th, and The Hof has enlisted several guest stars for the project. The Hoff played the role of Mitch Buchanan during this TV show that ran from 1989-1999.





Baywatch



3. The relationship that never was has come to an end. After six years, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have apparently called it quits. Katie Holmes was born in which city in Ohio? Cleveland? Columbus or Toledo?





Toledo



4. Before scooter sharing services come back to Cleveland, the city will host a series of educational events this week. Time to play a round of Tell Me That Transportation! This scooter means wasp in Italian and is known for its ‘painted, pressed steel unibody’. Can you tell me that transportation?





Vespa ​



5. The trailer for Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix program, “The Political” dropped. The show stars Ben Platt who starred in what satirical play which won the Best Musical Tony in 2011?



The Book of Mormon