Trump Toohey: Jeff Bridges Won The Oscar in 2009 For What Movie?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 12/18/18

December 18, 2018
1.     The 2018 Merriam-Webster Word of the Year is justice.  Spell the word “JUSTICE”  

 

 


 


2.     Cheech & Chong are coming to town next year.  Hard Rock Live stage at Northfield Park on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.  Who is older?  Cheech?  Or Chong?  

 

 

 


Chong – 80  
Cheech – 72  


3.     Browns tickets are up for grabs today, and every day this week during Trump Toohey.  The Browns have won 6 games this year so far.  They’ve only won 6 or more games once between 2008-2017.  Which year did that happen?  2009?  2011?  2014?  
 

 

 

 


2014 – 7 wins


4.     Making a Murderer is Getting a Lawsuit! One the detectives on the documentary, Andrew Colborn is suing Netflix for defamation. Which of these shows is a “true crime” show? Snapped, NCIS or Cold Case

 

 

 

 


Snapped ​


5.     Jeff Bridges will be honored with an award at the Golden Globes which honors a “talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment.” Jeff Bridges won the Golden Globe for Best Actor AND the Academy Award for Best Actor for WHAT 2009 movie?

 

 

 

 


Crazy Heart

