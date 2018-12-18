Trump Toohey: Jeff Bridges Won The Oscar in 2009 For What Movie?

1. The 2018 Merriam-Webster Word of the Year is justice. Spell the word “JUSTICE”







2. Cheech & Chong are coming to town next year. Hard Rock Live stage at Northfield Park on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. Who is older? Cheech? Or Chong?



Chong – 80

Cheech – 72



3. Browns tickets are up for grabs today, and every day this week during Trump Toohey. The Browns have won 6 games this year so far. They’ve only won 6 or more games once between 2008-2017. Which year did that happen? 2009? 2011? 2014?





2014 – 7 wins



4. Making a Murderer is Getting a Lawsuit! One the detectives on the documentary, Andrew Colborn is suing Netflix for defamation. Which of these shows is a “true crime” show? Snapped, NCIS or Cold Case



Snapped ​



5. Jeff Bridges will be honored with an award at the Golden Globes which honors a “talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment.” Jeff Bridges won the Golden Globe for Best Actor AND the Academy Award for Best Actor for WHAT 2009 movie?



Crazy Heart