Trump Toohey: How Old Is Gladys Knight?

1. Metallica did something very cool at the Q on Friday night. They covered a Michael Stanley song! Cuz he’s awesome…Which song did they cover? My Town? My Town? Or My Town?



My Town



2. Move aside Super Bowl Sunday, today is National Homemade Soup Day. It’s time to play a round of SAY THAT SOUP! This classification of soup is made from mixing cream with pureed vegetables and meats. It’s most notorious for being made with lobster.

Bisque



3. The Backstreet Boys Score their First No. 1 Album in Nearly 20 Years on Billboard 200 Chart With their new album, “DNA”. Can you name their last number 1 album which came out in December of 2000?



Black & Blue



4. Gladys Knight was great singing the national anthem last night. How old is good ole Gladys? 74? 76? Or 78?



74



5. The New England Patriots won Super Bowl 53 by defeating the Los Angeles Rams last night, 13-3. The Patriots last Super Bowl win was two years ago, against this team.

Atlanta Falcons