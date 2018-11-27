Trump Toohey: How Many Times Has Matt Damon Hosted SNL?

1. According to Zillow, Santa’s workshop is now worth an estimated $764,389 up 7.6% in value over the past year. Where is Santa’s workshop located? North Pole South Pole? Or Parma?



North Pole



2. Ladies and gentlemen…months after we had liftoff, we now have touchdown as the NASA InSight spacecraft has successfully landed on Mars. After Mars, which planet is the next furthest from the sun? Uranus? Saturn? Or Jupiter?

Jupiter



3. Judge Judy is the highest-paid host on television. She took home $147-million pre-tax last year. Rounding out the top 3: Ellen DeGeneres and Dr. Phil. Rank them from oldest to youngest. Judge Judy. Dr. Phil and Ellen DeGeneres



Judge Judy – 77

Dr. Phil – 68

Ellen DeGeneres - 60

4. Jerry Springer is coming back to television! Using his law degree, he’ll become Judge Jerry! The show is expected to drop in 2019. Which of these court shows has ended, and no longer carries NEW episodes? Judge Mathis? The People’s Court? or Judge Joe Brown?



Judge Joe Brown



5. SNL announced that Matt Damon is an upcoming host. How many times has Matt Damon hosted SNL? Once, Twice or Three times?



Once: 2002