Trump Toohey: How Many Singers Does America Pick Out of The American Idol Top 10?

1. Tiger wins the Masters. YES! TIGER WON THE MASTERS! Has Tiger Woods won the Masters tournament prior to yesterday?



YES



2. The Game of Thrones last season premiere. We know it can be watched on HBO, but which season kicked off last night? 8th? 9th? Or 10th?



8th



3. A teaser trailer for Big Little Lies Season 2 dropped. It’ll premiere on HBO on June 9th! Who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress In a Miniseries/Television Film in the first season of Big Little Lies? Nicole Kidman or Reese Witherspoon?

Nicole Kidman



4. From what I hear, American Idol was on last night. Tonight, the field will be narrowed from 14, to 10. America will not choose all 10. American chooses how many singers, while the judges choose the rest?

7



5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was announced as the title for the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. In the original trilogy, released from 1977-1983, what was the name of the autocracy ruled by Emperor Palpatine?

Galatic Empire