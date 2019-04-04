Trump Toohey: How Many Sheets Are In A Roll of Charmin?

1. Kranch is a thing. Have you heard about this? Heinz now has a Keychup/Ranch combo. Yuck! I believe this all started with Mayochup, which is the combo of these two condiments.



Mayo and Ketchup



2. Tickets for Avengers: Endgame are going for sale on E-bay for 2 thousand, 5 thousand and even 15,000 thousand dollars for opening night! What’s the most expensive item bought on Ebay? A yacht? Lunch With Warren Buffett or The Town of Bridgeville, CA?



Yacht - 168 million



3. Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among those who showed up in a Boston courtroom to answer to charges in that now-infamous college admissions scheme. They each face up to five years in prison if convicted. Who’s older? Lori? Or Felicity? By the way there’s only a 2 year age difference.



Felicity – 56

Lori - 54



4. Charmin is going big, rolling out a giant supply of toilet paper to last you a long time. The new "Forever Roll" is a jumbo sized multi-user roll that holds 17-hundred sheets and weighs about two pounds. The rolls are so large it needs its own dispenser. A normal single-user roll holds how many sheets? 500? 850? 1000?

850



5. Oh will hearts go on: Celine Dion is dropping a new album and she’s going to tour! She’ll be here in October! Which one of these is NOT a Celine Dion album: Let’s Talk About Love, Colors of Love or Unison,



Colors of Love (Celine’s album is called The Colour of My Love)