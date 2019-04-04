Trump Toohey: How Many Sheets Are In A Roll of Charmin?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 4/4/2019

April 4, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Kranch is a thing.  Have you heard about this?  Heinz now has a Keychup/Ranch combo.  Yuck!  I believe this all started with Mayochup, which is the combo of these two condiments.  

 

 


Mayo and Ketchup


2.     Tickets for Avengers: Endgame are going for sale on E-bay for 2 thousand, 5 thousand and even 15,000 thousand dollars for opening night! What’s the most expensive item bought on Ebay? A yacht? Lunch With Warren Buffett or The Town of Bridgeville, CA?

 

 

 


Yacht - 168 million 


3.     Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among those who showed up in a Boston courtroom to answer to charges in that now-infamous college admissions scheme.  They each face up to five years in prison if convicted.  Who’s older?  Lori?  Or Felicity?  By the way there’s only a 2 year age difference.  

 

 

 


Felicity – 56  
Lori - 54


4.     Charmin is going big, rolling out a giant supply of toilet paper to last you a long time. The new "Forever Roll" is a jumbo sized multi-user roll that holds 17-hundred sheets and weighs about two pounds.  The rolls are so large it needs its own dispenser.  A normal single-user roll holds how many sheets?  500?  850?  1000?  

 

 

 

850


5.     Oh will hearts go on: Celine Dion is dropping a new album and she’s going to tour! She’ll be here in October! Which one of these is NOT a Celine Dion album: Let’s Talk About Love, Colors of Love or Unison, 

 

 

 

 


Colors of Love (Celine’s album is called The Colour of My Love)

Tags: 
trump toohey