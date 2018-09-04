Trump Toohey: How Many Police Academy Movies Are There?

1. UH OH. UH OH! BONO LOST HIS VOICE. YUP, THE LEAD SINGER OF THIS BAND HAD TO CANCEL THE SHOW ON SATURDAY IN BERLIN AS HE COMPLETELY LOST HIS VOICE.



U2



2. IT’S GONNA BE A HOT ONE TODAY. SO HOT, THAT QUITE A FEW SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED TODAY. DETAILS AT STAR102CLEVELAND.COM. TAKE A LISTEN. WHO SINGS THIS “HOT” CLIP?



NELLY



3. Sources are confirming that Dolly Parton will be The Grammys’ MusiCares Person of the Year. Dolly Parton’s philanthropy organization is called the Dollywood Foundation responsible for over 100 million donations of WHAT item?



Books



4. In celebration of Happy National Newspaper Carrier Day, let’s ask a question about our good old local newspaper. The Plain Dealer was founded in 1842, but do you know its original name? Hint: Don’t overthink this one…



The Cleveland Plain Dealer



5. A new Police Academy Movie is in the works! The first Police Academy was released in 1984. For over a decade, the series rolled out a few movies. How many Police Academy movies are there?



7

Police Academy (1984), Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985), Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986), Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (1987), Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988), Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989), Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow (1994)