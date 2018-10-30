Trump Toohey: How Many Now That’s What I Call Music Volumes Are There?

1. Oh we have a birthday boy today. Let’s see if I can get this right. Happy Birthday to HENRY Winkler! He played which character on “Happy Days”

The Fonz/Fonzie or Arthur Fonzarelli

2. Bye Bye Hue. Hue Jackson is GONE. Fired yesterday by your Cleveland Browns. Who do the Browns play this week?

Kansas City Chiefs

3. KISS is bringing their “End of the Road Tour” to Cleveland - they’ll come to Quicken Loans Arena on March 17. Grammy or No Grammy for KISS?

NOPE

4. Fox announced the cast which includes Vanessa Hudgens for their live musical presentation of Rent due in January. This will be the THIRD Fox Live! musical. Can you name one of the other two?

Grease: Live

A Christmas Story Live

5. It’s officially been twenty years of Now That’s What I Call Music! How many Now That’s What I Call Music volumes are there? 65? 68? or 70?

68